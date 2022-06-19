Tinubu arrives Lagos to waiting hands of crowd of APC loyalists, supporters
•Accompanied by Ganduje, Shetima
Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday finally landed at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport to the waiting hands of a tumultuous crowd of party leaders and supporters.
The state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the deputy governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Senator Tokunbo Abiru, among others were also at the airport to give him a rousing welcome.
Tinubu, whose plane came around 3:30 pm, and alighted at 3:40 pm, was arriving Lagos for the first time after the party’s primary which held in Abuja, the Federal Capital between June 8 and 9, 2022, where he emerged the presidential candidate for the 2023 General Elections.
The APC presidential candidate was accompanied by the Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje; former Governor of Borno State, Kassim Shetima; among others.
Details later…