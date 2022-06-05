Salman Magaji emerges Kwara AA governorship candidate

A legal practitioner, Barrister Dauda Salman Magaji, has emerged as the governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA) in Kwara State.

Magaji emerged through a consensus arrangement and was affirmed by delegates at the governorship primary held at the party’s state secretariat in Ilorin, the state capital on Sunday.

Earlier, the party’s delegates had affirmed the emergence of candidates for the House of Representatives, Senate and state Houses of Assembly seats.

Deputy national chairman of the party, Alhaji Adebayo Lawal, supervised the primary which was also observed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Lawal, while speaking at the primaries, said the affirmation was necessary to demonstrate to the public that the candidates were not imposed on the party’s members.

In his acceptance speech, the AA governorship candidate, Barrister Dauda Magaji, urged the electorate to resist money politics.





“There is no way we can remove ourselves out of the problems we have in this country if we continue with money politics”, he said.

He also promised to focus on youth employment and economic development of the state, even as he pledged to ensure improved security, health care and infrastructures.

The state party chairman, Alhaji Ismail Ajinikirun, said the party is well-grounded in the 193 wards of the state and better positioned as an alternative for the masses who were yearning for change.

