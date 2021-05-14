Ask us for help any time, Buhari tells new Chadian leader

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received General Mahamat Idriss Deby, President of Chad’s Transitional Military Council, urging him to request for any assistance he deems necessary from Nigeria.

The new Chadian helmsman arrived at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, at about 11.10 a.m. and was received by President Buhari at the forecourt of his office.

Buhari told him that Nigeria would assist the Republic of Chad to stabilise and return to constitutional order.

General Deby came to power after his father, President Idriss Déby Itno, died of his injuries following clashes with rebels in the north of the country in April.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) after the meeting observed that the country set up the transitional council, headed by the son of the deceased, and a return to democratic order is expected in 18 months.

It quoted the president as saying: “We are bound together by culture and geography and we will help in all ways we can.

“Nigerians know and appreciate the role Chad played in helping us to combat terrorism and we will continue the collaboration.”

President Buhari said the late Itno “was a personal friend and a friend of Nigeria and Chad has been very steadfast in defending Nigeria,” so the country should not hesitate to ask for help in areas it deemed necessary.

Buhari said Nigeria would help strengthen the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) and the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), adding that “we will also help you to ensure a smooth transition in 18 months, as you have promised your people.”

General Deby thanked Nigeria for the solidarity shown after the passage of the former President, noting that the main objective of the Transitional Military Council “is the security and cohesion of our country.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Buhari tells new Chadian Buhari tells new Chadian

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Buhari tells new Chadian Buhari tells new Chadian