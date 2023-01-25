Saliu Mustapha commends news platform for upholding media ethics

The APC candidate for the Kwara Central senatorial district in the upcoming general elections, Mallam Saliu Mustapha has commended the Informant247 for critical and objective reportage of news events

Mustapha made the remarks at the media banquet organised by the Informant247 which was held last Friday.

Speaking at the event which also featured documentary premieres on the achievements and accomplishments of Ilorin in the legal profession, the philanthropist noted that the news and media company changed the face of journalism for good.

“I would like to commend the Informant247 for bringing ethics to the media profession. The medium has been able to bring about a change to how media is being viewed and has added value to the space,” he said.

While noting the proliferation of fake news, he applauded the medium for maintaining the standards which has seen it becoming a rallying point for balanced reportage.

“We have seen the Informant247 do something positive. They are one of the few platforms that do critical and objective journalism and I believe if others can emulate them, we would have a better and sane society where the media instruments aren’t used to misinform the people and discredit others,” he remarked.

