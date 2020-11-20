Salami panel on Magu submits report today

Barring any last-minute hitches, President Muhammadu Buhari will this morning receive a report of the probe panel he set up in July this year to investigate various allegations of wrongdoing against suspended EFCC acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

The panel has a retired Chief Judge of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami as chairman. Villa sources told Nigerian Tribune in Abuja late Thursday that everything was set for the President to receive the report in the late morning.

The source, however, declined to give details of the report but said everything had been tidied up Magu, a commissioner of police was first arrested in traffic on July 6 by men of the Department of State Services (DSS) and whisked away to the Villa, where the panel was sitting.

22-point allegations against Magu titled “Flagrant Abuse of Office and Other Infractions Against EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu” had previously been submitted by Malami to Buhari.

According to Malami, “the Acting Chairman of EFCC is not acting in the overall best interest of the country and the policies of this administration due to its mismanagement and lack of transparency in managing recovered assets; diversion of recovered assets for personal enrichment; neglecting to investigate the P & ID case as directed by the President; flagrant disobedience to directives and to court orders due to the following;

“Final Report of the Presidential Committee on Audit Of Recovered Assets (PCARA): mismanagement and lack of transparency in managing recovered assets: mismanagement of recovered assets and diversion for personal enrichment: an investigation of P&ID: failure to provide timely response on the investigation of cases/ individuals relating to legal/consultancy fees in The Paris Club Refunds to states & LGAs: threatening of judicial officers: and petitions against the acting chairman.

On July 10, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami SAN announced the suspension of Magu from office. The statement issued on Malami’s behalf by his Special Assistant on Media, Umar Gwandu read in part: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of Ibrahim Magu as Ag. Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in order to allow for an unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws”.

