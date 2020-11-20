Beauty expert, Deola Aina to reward fans at beauty brand collection launch

Award-winning professional makeup artist-cum-photographer, Deola Aina, who has done justice and magic to the faces of many top celebrities, music videos, and TV commercials is set to unveil her first beauty brand collection.

The launch of the new brand collection tagged, “She’s all African”, is slated for November 20 as well as will be available for procuring on the brand’s website.

The seasoned beauty expert also noted that the official unveiling of the first collections of Deola Aina Cosmetics would be followed with lots of giveaways for loyal fans.

“I’m so excited to explore my first ever collection by my company, Deola Aina Cosmetics. What actually led me to this point is a result of my passion to set a new standard in the industry. I am a makeup artist and I’ve been doing this for eight years now. Establishing my own brand is a dream come through and this is a dream of beauty from me to you.

“The first collection from Deola Aina Cosmetics is called ‘She’s all African’ and it’s so dear to my heart. I wanted to present Africa with a modest and culture that’s no more available in Africa but still being portrayed on American screens. I wanted to portray what it truly means to find your identity and build a legacy. This collection represents beauty, brave, and power,” she said.

Speaking on the mission of the brand Aina said: “I’m tired of the wrong narrative about us. There’s so much more to us African than lions. There is more to us. This collection is a labour of love, a dream of beauty; it’s my passion project that I’ve been working on day and night for the past two years. I’ve given it my all and now it’s all yours.”

“This collection is amazingly beautiful and gorgeous and I can’t wait for people to have a feel of it. I plan to give you all the great and amazing quality that is affordable. You can purchase all of the products online from November 20, this is huge for me and I hope it will excite people. I also want to give away the entire collection to five fans. So, all you need to do is watch and share my video, express their feelings about the initiative, and follow us on Instagram,” she said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Weekly Review: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections On The Rise Again

Nigeria’s new COVID-19 infections increased again last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, the 46th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 – 14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded the previous week…

BREAKING: Ooni Of Ife, Queen Naomi Welcome Baby Boy

After two years of marriage and waiting on the Lord, the Ooni of Ife and his Queen, Naomi Silekunola, on Wednesday, announced the arrival of a baby boy into the royal house of Oduduwa.

Kamala Harris Becomes America’s First Female Vice President

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden’s vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.