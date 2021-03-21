Sagamu-Ore-Benin Expressway flyover to be completed this year ― Abiodun

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Sagamu-Ore-Benin Expressway flyover to be completed , Ogun workers to resume strike, Ogun govt warns NURTW, Abiodun bans tankers, Kalejaye philanthropic gesture, Abiodun warns Nigerians , We will not relent, Private medical doctors ask Abiodun, free data, Ogun students, Governor Abiodun, Ogun to deworm, chilli pepper production, Ogun, GIZ, EU, Farmers, Ogun IGR, Ogun panel of investigation, full academic activities , Ogun, schools, Ogun is home to all Nigerians, Ogun Government, act of destruction , judicial panel, Ogun, CBN, Retired judge drags Abiodun, Nigeria, construction, Ogun, Denro-Ishashi-Akute road, Ogun grants investors, NBL partners Ogun govt, Ogun, health workers, bonus, Dapo Abiodun, low-cost housing estates, immunised against Polio, Ogun govt promises development, Ogun govt lifts ban, Ogun, schools, teachers, WASSCE, Ogun reopens worship centres, lock down, taskforce, COVID-19 guidelines, markets, shops, housing development, Ogun Housing , public-private partnership, , ogun June 12 1993, Democracy day,COVID-19 Ogun, Certificate of Occupancy, Abiodun, reopening schools, Cross-over service

The Ogun State Government says the ongoing construction of a flyover across the Sagamu-Ore-Benin Expressway linking Ijebu-Ode/Epe Road by the present administration will be completed by the third quarter of the year.

It equally says that when the flyover is completed, it would ease vehicular movements and reduce accidents for commuters travelling from the eastern part of Nigeria to Lagos and those transiting to Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, made this known during an inspection of road projects in Ijebu-Ode, assuring the Ijebu-Ode/Epe Road would be completed in May.

The road, according to the governor would decongest Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, enhance the industrialisation of the state and also increase the commercial value of the axis.

“The construction of this road which started February last year, ought to have been completed before now but due to the global pandemic and lockdown. I can assure you that with the way contractors handling this project are going, the road will be delivered as scheduled,” he noted.

ALSO READ: Obaseki vows to probe Oshiomhole’s administration

He described the road as one of his legacy projects, pointing out that it would serve as an impetus for the state’s economic growth as well as an industrial cluster equipped with agro, communication and education cities, among others.

Abiodun further assured that his administration will continue to introduce and implement developmental projects beneficial to the people of the state.

While inspecting the 150 bungalow Housing Scheme in Sagamu Local Government Area, the governor reiterated his commitment in providing affordable housing units for the people of the state.

He explained that his government was poised at reducing the accommodation deficit through the massive construction of affordable housing units in all three senatorial districts across the street.

Abiodun, however, said that the two and three-bedroom bungalows will be sold at an affordable price to the people of the state, reaffirming his administration would deliver 2,500 housing units in the next two years.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sagamu-Ore-Benin Expressway flyover to be completed this year ― Abiodun

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

2021/22 Admission in Progress: CENFEX HIGH SCHOOL, IBADAN , a centre for excellence in educational services, focused on quality education and character training. Date of exams: April 17, June 5 For details check www.cenfexschools.com.ng

You might also like
Latest News

Govt property: Ondo former deputy not in detention ― Aide

Latest News

Obaseki promises to probe Oshiomhole’s adminstration

Latest News

Bird strike forces Aero Contractors plane to make air return in Kano

Latest News

ASUU dismisses claims on fresh notice for strike

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More