Sagamu-Ore-Benin Expressway flyover to be completed this year ― Abiodun

The Ogun State Government says the ongoing construction of a flyover across the Sagamu-Ore-Benin Expressway linking Ijebu-Ode/Epe Road by the present administration will be completed by the third quarter of the year.

It equally says that when the flyover is completed, it would ease vehicular movements and reduce accidents for commuters travelling from the eastern part of Nigeria to Lagos and those transiting to Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, made this known during an inspection of road projects in Ijebu-Ode, assuring the Ijebu-Ode/Epe Road would be completed in May.

The road, according to the governor would decongest Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, enhance the industrialisation of the state and also increase the commercial value of the axis.

“The construction of this road which started February last year, ought to have been completed before now but due to the global pandemic and lockdown. I can assure you that with the way contractors handling this project are going, the road will be delivered as scheduled,” he noted.

He described the road as one of his legacy projects, pointing out that it would serve as an impetus for the state’s economic growth as well as an industrial cluster equipped with agro, communication and education cities, among others.

Abiodun further assured that his administration will continue to introduce and implement developmental projects beneficial to the people of the state.

While inspecting the 150 bungalow Housing Scheme in Sagamu Local Government Area, the governor reiterated his commitment in providing affordable housing units for the people of the state.

He explained that his government was poised at reducing the accommodation deficit through the massive construction of affordable housing units in all three senatorial districts across the street.

Abiodun, however, said that the two and three-bedroom bungalows will be sold at an affordable price to the people of the state, reaffirming his administration would deliver 2,500 housing units in the next two years.

