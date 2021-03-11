Sadiq Daba: Exit of an icon

WITH the exception of a few Nigerians, including fellow crew members familiar with his health status, most of the Nigerians and non-Nigerians who have watched the 2020 blockbuster Nollywood movie, Citation, would not have realised what pain the veteran actor, Sadiq Abubakar Daba, underwent while featuring in the movie. According to movie producer, Kunle Afolayan, Daba actually had an oxygen machine close by as he played his alloted role in the movie, understandably a cameo appearance. Daba’s passion for theatre and the arts was exemplary. Although he had been away from the limelight for years, Daba did not fail to deliver when he was called upon to feature in the 2014 Nollywood blockbuster, October 1. He in fact won the 2015 Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as Inspector Waziri in the movie.

The Bauchi State-born ace broadcaster and thespian, diagnosed with leukemia and prostate cancer since 2017, would not allow the frailty of his body to stand in the way of his art. He was a committed artiste who practised his vocation with passion and dedication. As he himself noted while speaking at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, Adamawa State, on February 5, 2019: “You must love your job to be able to give of your best. Our job is a job of passion. You must be passionate about it to want to do it and because of your passion, you will give of your best. You must put your mind and soul into it.” A fighter to the core, Daba joined Project Pink Blue to walk against cancer as part of the activities lined up to commemorate the World Cancer Day on February 3, 2018. However, having battled ill health for years, the celebrated actor eventually made his exit from mortal plane at the Ayinke General Hospital in Ikeja, Lagos State, on March 3, a metaphor for personal excellence in a dysfunctional state.

Daba had his secondary education at St. Edward’s Secondary School and obtained higher degrees in many institutions, including the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State. For years, he had worked as a broadcaster for the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). It was usual for media personalities to be involved in theatre at the time, and it was no surprise that he came into the limelight in the late 1970s, starring in the series, Cockcrow at Dawn. His recognition by stakeholders in the movie industry who gave him the title, Garkuwan Nollywood (Shield of Nollywood) in 2018, was a fitting tribute to his pioneering and enduring role in the industry.

As many of his colleagues pointed out in their tributes, his influence had drawn many to the acting profession. Popular actor and director, Ali Nuhu, said the series, Cockcrow at Dawn, was a massive hit during his growing up years, as he always remembered the character Bitrus, while Kannywood director, Babangida Bangis, noted the inspirational quality of his appearance on television at a time when only very few northerners featured on it, adding that his roles in Cockcrow at Dawn and Village Headmaster motivated him to join the movie industry.

Reacting to his demise, former vice president Atiku Abubakar recalled the sheer joy that Daba had brought to many homes. He wrote:“Sad that the cock will no longer crow at dawn. Sadiq Daba, thank you for the joy you brought into our homes. May your sins be forgiven.” And as Kunle Afolayan noted, “When I heard he was gone, I felt we lost an amazing guy. He lived a great life and will be remembered forever.” Daba was, in his words, “the greatest warrior we have ever known, whose undaunted nature shone brightly during his time on set with us.”

Sadiq Daba lived a simple but extremely impactful life. We join millions of Nigerians to mourn his demise and urge the Bauchi State government and the Federal Government to honour his memory. May his soul rest in sweet repose.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.