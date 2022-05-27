Saddique Baba emerges Bauchi APC gubernatorial candidate for 2023

At the end of a keen contest, Ambassador Saddique Baba Abubakar has emerged the winner of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in Bauchi State for the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Results of the party primaries which lasted throughout the night of Thursday to early Friday morning indicated that Saddique Baba Abubakar, a retired Air Marshal polled a total of 370 votes to defeat eight other aspirants.

At the end of the voting and counting, Senator Haliru Dauda Jika polled 278 votes to come second while Nura Manu Soro polled 269 votes to emerge third and Dr Musa Babayo came a distant fourth with 70 votes.

Others were: Farouk Mustapha who polled 26 votes; Mahmoud Maijama’a 8 votes while Ali Pate did not get any vote.

While declaring the results, APC gubernatorial primary election Returning Officer, Ali Sa’ad Birnin Kudu disclosed that a total of 1,060 delegates were registered for the primary while 1,012 actually voted in the primary.

He declared that “In my capacity as the returning officer of the APC gubernatorial primary election for Bauchi State and by the powers conferred on me by the constitution of our great party, I hereby declare Ambassador Saddique Baba Abubakar as the winner of the APC gubernatorial primary election and is hereby declared as the APC gubernatorial candidate for 2023 general elections.”





He described the exercise as a family affair, therefore, no victor no vanquished stressing that with the contest over, members of the APC must come together, and form a formidable front to be able to face and defeat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

According to him, “I have known Bauchi people to be committed and dedicated to a purpose, they go all out to get what they want. I want you to support the winner so that the APC will win the gubernatorial election come 2023.”

In his acceptance speech, Ambassador Saddique Baba Abubakar described his victory for all because according to him, “we are all involved in the process and we must continue to be together.”