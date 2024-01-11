Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) on Thursday, launched an Automobile Safety Kit as an Egyptian firm plans to invest over $10 million to establish the safety kit manufacturing firm in Nigeria.

Speaking during the official flagoff of the Automobile Safety Kits, the President of RTEAN, Alhaji Musa Mohammed Maitakobi said the Association is collaborating with West Africa Automobile Services Limited, a company registered in Egypt to produce the safety kits.

Maitakobi who was represented by the Deputy RTEAN President, Muhammad Bushara said the intention is to transfer the investment to the Nigerian economy.

He said by strategically partnering with businesses, individuals, and community organizations RTEAN aims to raise awareness of the importance of having Automobiles Safety Kits in every vehicle.

He however said the flag-up campaign aims to “encourage car owners and drivers to equip their vehicles with comprehensive safety kits, educate individuals about the essential components that contribute to a well-equipped safety kit, and promote safe driving practices and responsible ownership by emphasizing the importance of preventive measures.

Furthermore, the RTEAN President said “The launch of this initiative is a significant milestone for us. It represents our unwavering dedication to promoting road safety and reducing the occurrence of preventable accidents.

“We are confident that by making these safety kits easily accessible to all vehicle owners, both private, state and federal government, we can make a substantial impact on protecting lives and enhancing the overall safety culture within our country.

Maitakobi said the Automobile safety kit consists of reflective vests, traffic cones, safety helmets and warning triangles to increase visibility and alert other drivers in case of breakdowns or accidents.

Other components are first aid supplies, including bandages, antiseptics and wound dressing items to provide immediate care in case of injury.

In his remarks, the CEO of West Africa Automobile Services Ltd (WAASL), Ahmed Hafez said their collaboration with RTEAN marks a significant stride towards ensuring the safety of the 16 million members spread across Nigeria’s 36 states.

“We need collective support from all government bodies to ensure the availability and, most importantly, the utilization of these safety kits. Enforcement transforms safety from a concept into a practice, emphasizing prevention over reaction.

“Our phased approach will leverage the Africa Free Trade Agreement, initiating the supply from Egypt. Subsequently, we plan to invest over $10 million in establishing a factory here in Nigeria, a move that will not only create job opportunities but also reduce costs for this impactful project”, he noted.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Land Transport, Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero who was represented by his Senior Legislative Aide said it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to ensure that every effort is made to prevent road tragedies from occurring.

“The implementation of automobile safety kits is a crucial step towards achieving this goal. An automobile safety kit is not merely an accessory; it is a vital tool that can save lives in critical situations.

“Imagine the impact we can make by ensuring that every vehicle under your association’s purview is equipped with these life-saving tools.

“One of the key components of an automobile safety kit is a first-aid kit. This kit contains essential medical supplies that can provide immediate assistance in the event of an accident.

He said by equipping every vehicle with a first-aid kit, RTEAN is empowering their drivers and passengers to respond effectively to emergencies, mitigating the severity of injuries and increasing the chances of survival before professional medical help arrives.

Several stakeholders who attended the flag-off include representatives from the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ministry of Transportation, Ministry of Health, Nigerian Police, National Emergency Agency (NEMA), VIO and many others.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE