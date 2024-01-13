A new leadership has emerged for the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Lagos State.

This followed the lifting of the ban on the transport union by the state government after the resolution of the crisis in the union via the intervention of the federal and state governments.

A letter signed by the National Security, Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, to the Secretary General, Trade Union Congress (TUC) declared that Mr Adeshina Teslim (Okolomo) has been appointed the new chairman of RTEAN in Lagos State with effect from January 1.

According to the letter, “the Lagos State office of the RTEAN and all property hitherto taken away are hereby returned to the union.”

It stated that the operation of RTEAN in all motor parks in Lagos State is to resume with immediate effect.

“No members of RTEAN will be victimised by the union or Lagos State government for their role in the dispute. Lagos State government, its agencies and the general public are to be intimated about the peaceful resolution.

“On this premise, you are humbly requested to intimate the union on the amicable resolution of the dispute and the highlights of the agreements reached,” the NSA’s letter said.

It noted that the action was in compliance with the provisions of Item 6 of the Memorandum of Understanding dated October 2, 2023 between the Federal Government and the Organised Labour to intervene in the crisis to facilitate peaceful resolution of the issues.

The intervention of the Federal government, the letter said, was also in line with the commitment of the present administration to bolstering industrial harmony and ensuring adherence to the rule of law.

Reacting to his appointment, Teslim thanked the Federal Government, through the National Security Adviser, for successfully resolving the issues in Lagos State RTEAN and the TUC.

He commended the RTEAN president, Alhaji Musa Muhammad Metakobi, for ensuring there was no violence in Lagos State.

Teslim thanked the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the appointment and for ending the crisis in the union.

He also thanked the Chief of Staff to the President, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila; the Chief of staff to the Governor, Tayo Ayinde; the Commisioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transport, Sola Giwa.

