The South-West Chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has said that the victory of Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, at the Supreme Court has put an end to activities of political jobbers who were bent on upturning the will of the people of Kano State.

In a statement issued and signed by the South-West Public Relations Officer of the party, Kilamuwaye Badmus, and made available to journalists on Saturday, the South-West NNPP noted that some political jobbers who are mostly expelled members from the party worked for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to frustrate the appeal filed by Yusuf and the NNPP at the Supreme Court but said the judgment has disgraced them and make them to be politically irrelevant.

According to the statement: “We thank God for the victory of Governor Abba Yusuf at the Supreme Court. The victory has disgraced some political jobbers within the NNPP who were giving fake information about the party to the All Progressives Congress, (APC), thinking they will be rewarded.

“They tried as much as possible to blackmail the party and the Governor, Abba Yusuf, lying that he was not a member of the party by the time he contested but has God would have it, they failed woefully.

“All their efforts failed to stop the NNPP’s victory. With Yusuf’s victory, those who carried out the hatchet jobs have failed and our party remains stronger than ever before. Their efforts to bring down Governor Yusuf ended in futility.

“We members of the NNPP in the South West hereby congratulate our leaders both in the region and at the national level especially our presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso and the party gubernatorial candidate in Ogun state, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, and others for their efforts, calmness and maturity while the process lasted.

“We call on Governor Yusuf to continue his good works. The victory is just the beginning of the greatness of our party not only in the South West but in the entire country”.

