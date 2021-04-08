Rotary Club donates sanitation materials, sensitises students to clean environment

Rotary Club of Ibadan Prestige has donated sanitation materials to students and teachers of St. Louis Grammar School, Mokola, Ibadan

The presentation took place recently, at the school’s premises where items such as personal protective equipment (PPE), moveable garbage bin, brooms and some other cleaning materials were presented to the school.

Also, the club sensitised the students of the school on maintenance of a clean and healthy environment.

Speaking, the charter president of the club, Rotarian Folake Ladeinde, explained that the initiative was carried out in line with the club’s ‘month’s area of focus,’ which was themed “Sanitation and Hygiene Wash.”

Ladeinde further stated that the club, as a humanitarian-oriented club had identified a need in the society and had therefore decided to make an impact by improving on the environment.

“As a club, we identify a need and make an impact on the environment. Rotary club is all about giving back to the society,” she said.

Receiving the items, the school principal, Mrs Ronke Oloyede, appreciated the club for the donation and sensitisation of the students on hygiene.

“We appreciate the club for the donation of the sanitation items, PPE and sensitisation of the students on hygiene. I also appreciate the club’s president who happens to be an old student of the school,” the principal said.

