Segun Kasali – Lagos

Rotary International Club 9110 has officially handed over N160 million worth of Prostate Cancer Centre to Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching University (OOUTH).

Speaking during the handover ceremony recently, District Governor, Rotary Club 9110, Omotunde Lawson described the project as monumental because it addresses the growing trend of prostate cancer amongst men.

Omotunde said the centre is fully equipped and ready for diagnosis and treatment for signs discovered early with immediate intervention is ideal.

She noted that the Centre can be accessed by all and sundry within and outside the community the Centre is located.

Meanwhile, The DG urged everyone to be a Rotarian by dedicating their time and resources to humanity.

Speaking also, The Chief Medical Director, OOUTH, Dr Oluwabunmi Fatugashe described the project as good as it would help all men especially those from age 40 and above.

She, therefore, encouraged everyone to come there as it is comfortable and readily available for the treatment for all social classes.

The CMD called on philanthropists to embark upon same thinking, saying it is what makes societies great.

The Project Chairman, Dr. Deinde Shoga tasked management with the sustainability of the project.

Dr. Deinde narrated the centre began in 2020 when the immediate past DG Bola Oyebade recognized the need to fill a gap that most affects men.

According to him, the former DG recognized the need to address this and it was completed in 2021.





