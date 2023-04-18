Nollywood actress and young producer Rossy Adigwe has called out Ray Emodi, a Nollywood actor, for failure to show up for a movie role after paying N700,000.

Rosy claimed the actor refused to fulfill his work four days after paying him.

She said Emodi informed her he had another producer on his case and would only cooperate with whoever paid first, so she paid him before publishing her screenplay.

The actor allegedly denied the role due to the volume of scenes after receiving the N700k, choosing to do a refund in its place.

According to the young director, Emodi had claimed to reimburse her after three weeks, adding that she questioned him as to why such duration for a refund which he had been insisting on.

Rosy stated further that things degenerated to the level of Emodi blocking her phone number a month after the payment of N700k.

The young director narrated this a video where she sobbed while begging the actor to return her money. She added the actor’s action has hurt her career and forced her to halt production.

Reacting to this, Ray Emodi, in a video posted via his Instagram page, claimed that the money was paid to Rosy with another person’s account, adding that if she is offended, ‘he is sorry.’

He said,” The account I paid her is not my account; listen, if I offend you, I’m sorry.”

