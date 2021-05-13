Road crash claims school teacher in Delta

A fatal road crash has claimed a school teacher, simply identified as Mr Ejovi along Airport Road, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Reports say the tragedy occurred at about 4:00 p.m, on Wednesday, in front of a first-generation bank, near the DSTV office at Effurun.

Ejovi was described as a loyal, jovial and easy-going person, who was an Agricultural Science teacher at Basic College, Edjeba in Warri South Local Government Area.

He was reportedly onboard a tricycle with four others when a truck laden with cement blocks rammed into them.

The truck, it was gathered, crushed the tricycle against a part of a stationary heavy-duty truck left parked on the side of the ever-busy road.

Amid the melee, two of the passengers reportedly jumped out, while another two struggled out leaving behind the deceased who was later pulled out by sympathizers.

The impact of the sudden crash left the deceased smashing his head on the stationary truck leaving his face with deep cuts.

Eyewitnesses said the avoidable tragedy was caused by a sachet water vendor truck that was driving against traffic.

“The cement block driver was on speed. So, they (block and sachet water drivers) met at the point where the part of a stationary truck was parked.

“As the block guy tried to give room for the incoming vehicle, he just hit the Keke, pressing it to the parked trailer part,” a witness who gave his name as Paul, told journalists.

According to Paul, the deceased was hurriedly conveyed to a hospital where he later died.

The Delta State Police Command’s acting spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe could not confirm the incident.

