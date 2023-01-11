VIDEO: ‘How Rivers woman ‘delivered baby’ after shouting “God of Nyesom Wike”‘

A video has been making the rounds on social media of how a lady who reportedly put to bed after shouting ”God of Nyesom Wike” three times.

Sharing the interesting story, a traditional ruler in the State said the nurses in the hospital were discussing and they mentioned that Governor Wike had been billed to visit their community today, January 11.

The monarch said on hearing the governor’s name, the pregnant woman began to shout ”The God of Nyesom Wike Let me deliver safely”.

He said she shouted this three times and then she gave birth safely.

Tribune Online understands Governor Wike and his entourage had gone to Ahoda community for a road flag-off where the traditional leader shared the testimony.

According to him, a pregnant lady (name withheld) had gone to the hospital yesterday (Tuesday) night to have her baby but found it difficult to put it to bed.

He added; the family of the woman has asked her to name their baby boy after the governor.

