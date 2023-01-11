Wike says Rivers to adopt voting revolution as winning strategy

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike says voting revolution would be one of the strategies Rivers electorate shall deploy in the coming general elections to defeat political opponents of the state.

The governor explained that the voting revolution would ensure that the consolidation team that would be headed by Sir. Siminialayi Fubara, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state was elected.

He made the statement at Obodhi-Ozochi Junction, the venue for the flag-off of Obodhi-Ozochi Road/Bridge construction in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

Wike disclosed that the PDP in the state would commence its campaign by Monday in Omoku, the headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area saying that it would be in the interest of the people to vote for the PDP governorship, national and etate legislative candidates in order to consolidate on the gains of the past seven years.

According to him, the state will suffer stagnation if any opposition party is erroneously voted into power.

The Governor urged voters in Ekpeye land to be ready and be part of the voting revolution, with the same excitement shown as they received the democratic dividends delivered by his administration in the area.

He recalled how some of their sons like the Deputy Speaker, of Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie; Hope Ikiriko and Benjamin Eke, amongst others supported his bid to become governor in 2015 saying that they believed in his course and that today, they are delighted that they are part of the government and are attracting development to communities in Ekpeye land.

He particularly thanked God for enabling him to change the development narrative for communities as they have not witnessed government presence.

He disclosed that it was Hon. Edison Ehie first notified him of Ozochi which has never been linked by road to any neighbouring town and frowned at the non-execution of the contract for the reconstruction of the Government Secondary School in Okarki by Ekpeye sons, even when the state government had paid 100 per cent of the contract sum to the contractors.

Governor Wike, however, announced that his administration would re-award the project to another company and ensure its completion.

He warned youths in the area against attacking road construction workers, as the government would not hesitate to discontinue the project.





Also awarded by the governor is the contract for the construction of Eleume-Oshiobele Road, while he pronounced government recognition for the paramount rulers of Ogbogolo and Odiokwu communities in Ahoada West Council.

Wike frowned at Eze Felix Otuwarikpo, the king of Igbu Ukpata for his recent activities that clearly mark him out to have pitched for a political interest.

The governor said his administration which recognised and upgraded the traditional stool upon Eze Felix Otuwarikpo sits and would not tolerate the situation in which it will be used to stage a political fight against the state government.

