The Rivers state police command has clarified it’s presence at the house of assembly quarters.

This was disclosed on the State police command official X account on Friday 10th May 2024

The Rivers State Police Command would like to provide clarity regarding recent reports about our presence at the Rivers State House of Assembly quarters.

Our deployment in the area is solely intended to maintain peace and prevent any potential disruptions.

We want to assure the public that there is no need for alarm, and everyone is encouraged to carry on with their lawful activities without fear.

Your cooperation is deeply valued as we strive to ensure a safe and secure environment for all.

