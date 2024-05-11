The All Progressives Congress (APC) Galadima Ward in Gusau Local Government, Zamfara State, has dismissed state APC chairman Alhaji Tukur Danfulani Maikatako from the party, saying he lacked the capacity to lead the party in the state.

Addressing newsmen on Saturday in Gusau, the state capital, the executive members of APC Galadima Ward resolved to save the party from the alleged bad leadership of State chairman Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, adding that they have lost confidence in him.

The spokesman and vice chairman of APC Galadima Ward of Gusau Local Government, where the state party chairman emerged, Alhaji Garba Bello, disclosed that 16 out of 27 executive members of the ward have signed for the dismissal of Tukur Danfulani from the party.

“It is disheartening that the state APC chairman, Tukur Danfulani Maikatako, has divided the party due to his bad leadership in the state, which is against the party constitution and manifesto from the national to the state level.”

He stressed that Tukur Danfulani Maikatako was alleged to have taken sides on many issues of interest, assigning duties to those who are not executive members of the party, “which is against the constitution of our party,” he revealed.

“For example, Tukur Danfulani allegedly relegates party affairs to those who are not his exco, which is against the constitution of the party.”

According to him, 90 percent of executive members of APC Galadima Ward of Gusau Local Government have unanimously agreed and notified their ward members, APC Gusau Local Government, state, and national headquarters that Tukur Danfulani Maikatako was dismissed from the party.

The Galadima Ward executive of APC, therefore, urged the party leadership at the national level to, as a matter of urgency, send a caretaker chairman to Zamfara State, as Tukur Danfulani Maikatako is no longer an APC member.