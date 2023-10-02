Rivers State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the petition filed by Innocent Ekwu and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) challenging the election of Simnalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for lacking in merit.

The Tribunal, in a judgement delivered on Monday, also awarded a cost of N500,000 against the petitioners in favour of the respondents.

The Tribunal held that Ekwu lacked the locus standi (Legal right) to file the petition as he didn’t contest the Rivers state Governorship election.

Whyte Churchill was the candidate that contested under the platform of APM in the March 18, 2023 Governorship election held in Rivers State.

The Tribunal however dismissed the two issues, bordering on non-qualification and noncompliance with the Electoral laws, raised by the petitioners for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

