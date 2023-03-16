Amaechi Okonkwo

As politicians and parties make the final push to win voters at Saturday’s Governorship and State House of Assembly elections at least 48 political support groups of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State have declared support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Siminalaye Fubara.

Addressing the support groups at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said all what the G-5 governors wanted was equity and justice between the Southern and the Northern parts of Nigeria.

Wike, who was represented by the chairman of PDP in the state, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, said he decided to support the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu when leaders of the party identified with the leadership of Rivers State.

Akawor said: “As you mentioned, core APC people who supported Asiwaju, who supported your party, at a point decided to identify with Rivers State, identify leaders of Rivers state under the leadership of Chief Barrister Nyesom Wike”.

Speaking on behalf of the support groups, the Director of Protocols in the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, said the support groups decided to reciprocate what the governor did for the party during the February 25, 2023, presidential election in the state.

He said: “We have looked at your track record, we have seen indelible marks, we have seen your political achievements in our political landscape and we thought that it is only necessary to have continuation and consolidation.

“Outside continuity and consolidation, we have also found, looking at the mission statement, of one young vibrant man, soft spoken, professional in the person of Siminalaye Fubara.

“We are also told, Your Excellency, that you support that candidate and so, our people have agreed that we will join you to keep that candidate.

“We had said it is also good that we reciprocate your gesture that on February 25, when some of our leaders in APC were voting against our presidential candidate, the PDP in Rivers State, under your able leadership was

supporting and voting for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“So in the next 72 hours, Rivers State will elect the youngest governor in Nigeria, in the person of Sim Fubara, for a better succession plan. Lagos State is succeeding because it has a better succession plan, from Asiwaju to Babatunde Fashola to the incumbent governor of Lagos State. Sim is a man who understands Rivers State.”

Earlier, the Leader of APC in Rivers State and Coordinator of the Tinubu/Fubara support groups, Tony Okocha, said the APC support groups in the state will vote for Fubara in the rescheduled Saturday governorship elections

in the state, to reciprocate Wike’s support for Asiwaju in the Presidential poll.

“On the 25th of February while some APC members were working against our presidential candidate, the PDP in Rivers State supported Asiwaju. So we have come to pay back because one good turn deserves another.

So on March 18th, we will be coming out in our numbers to reciprocate his kind gesture by voting PDP candidate, Sim Fubara as governor of Rivers State.

“In Rivers State, we want to chart a new course as a vanguard, and that new course is that we will be voting PDP candidate, Sim Fubara as governor of Rivers State.”