Idahosa Moses

Less than 48 hours before the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) election, the state Deputy Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jarret Tenebe, was arrested allegedly on the orders of the deputy governor of Edo state Hon Philip Shaibu.

Tenebe was said to have been arrested in his Ikabigbo home town, Etsako West local government area for undisclosed reasons.

It was learnt that the Edo APC Vice Chairman, a popular mobilizer for the APC and strong loyalist of the former state governor Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, had allegedly in a recent video accused the deputy governor of sundry issues.

In a press conference in Benin City on Tuesday, the APC alleged that the state government planned to rig Saturday’s election, using thugs in various disguises.

The state chairman of the party, Col David Imuse (red), and the Assistant Publicity Secretary of the APC, Ofure Osehobo, both confirmed the arrest but the police are yet to respond to enquiries as the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor have not picked his calls

Details later…