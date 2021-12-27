Rite Foods Ltd partners initiative to end hunger in Nigeria

Rite Foods Limited, Nigeria’s leading food and beverage company has restated its commitment to end hunger in Nigeria with its sponsorship of Charity With Food (CWF 2021) where 1,000 children were fed in Lagos, with a novelty match organized to Kick Out Hunger at the Campus Mini Stadium, Lagos Island.

CWF 2021 is themed ‘The Race to Curb the Menace of Malnutrition and Hunger Amongst Hard-to-Reach Children in Nigeria.’ It is a programme of the Food Meets Naija Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) striving to curb the menace of hunger and malnutrition amongst children in Nigeria.

The Food Meets Naija Initiative helps people who suffer from hunger – from kids who do not get enough to eat to the homeless, elderly, physically challenged, low-income households as well as people below the poverty level.

Rite Foods, the leading food and beverage company sponsored the event where it supported the platform with its array of fantastically refreshing Bigi drinks, energy drinks, premium water and sausages to rejuvenate the children and other consumers, thereby helping to achieve the goal of curbing hunger in the society.

Boluwatife Adedugbe, Assistant Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited stated that the initiative aligns with the company’s commitment to curbing hunger and ensuring food security in Nigeria. “The need to eliminate hunger from the society is paramount to all and we believe that Rite Foods contribution is vital to the success in the fight and victory against hunger, malnutrition and food insecurity in Nigeria,” she said.

Ms Adedugbe further appended that the problem of hunger is a collective responsibility that requires all sectors to participate, be it public or private while also reassuring the company’s readiness to always partner with platforms that make an impact in the lives of people.

Feeding 1,000 children, empowerment, novelty match, karaoke, networking, celebrity meet and greet with other refreshing and exciting activities that entertained the children and consumers were some of the highlights of the Charity With Food 2021 event.

According to the International Primary Curriculum (IPC), around 1.15 million children aged 6-59 months are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021, with more than half of them (605,000) expected to be severely malnourished.

Rite Foods sponsorship of the CWF 2021 initiative has demonstrated the company’s commitment to attaining the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda of zero hunger, by giving back to the community with not only refreshing beverages but also operate on the highest world standards on the continent.

The leading food and beverage manufacturer has helped to bring a meaningful difference to the lives of children and consumers, with an enduring impact on its host community. From 2008 till date, Rite Foods Limited has impacted thousands of children, schools and several NGOs and communities across Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.