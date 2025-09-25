Rihanna welcomes third child, Rocki Irish Mayers

Barbadian singer, businesswoman, and actress Robyn Rihanna Fenty, popularly known as Rihanna, and her partner, A$AP Rocky, have welcomed their third child.

The Fenty Beauty mogul posted photos on Instagram on Wednesday showing herself holding a newborn dressed in pink.

“Rocki Irish Mayers,” the caption read. “Sept 13 2025.”

Rocki joins the couple’s two sons, RZA Athleston Mayers, 3, and Riot Rose, 2. Rihanna has previously expressed her desire to have a daughter.

According to USA Today, she revealed her pregnancy at the Met Gala on May 5, making a striking appearance in a fitted pinstripe gown, black hat and showcasing her baby bump.

“I feel a lot better that I don’t have to suck my stomach in anymore,” Rihanna joked during an interview with Access Hollywood about her announcement.

A$AP Rocky had hinted at the baby’s name earlier in May during an interview on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

“Your first two kids have ‘R’ names. Obviously, you and Rihanna have ‘R’ names. Is this a lock that the third will have an ‘R’ name, do you think?” the host asked.

“For sure,” Rocky responded while nodding his head.

