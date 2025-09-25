UNICEF calls for collective ending of FGM in the South-West

•As Nigeria ranks 3rd globally for FGM prevalence

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called for collective ending of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the South-West states, expressing concern that Nigeria ranks third globally for female genital mutilation.

Speaking during a two-day media dialogue to boost advocacy to end FGM, Celine Lafouucriere, the Chief UNICEF Lagos Field Officer, stated that female genital mutilation is a violation that is imposed on women and children and is never a choice.

She noted that even though it is illegal in Nigeria, many communities still engage in this damaging practice, which is supported by myths, customs, and culture that violate girls’ health rights or their prospects for the future.

According to her: “Nearly 20 million women and girls in Nigeria have undergone female genital mutilation, ranking third highest in number globally. This is a huge number that we cannot be blind or deaf to.

“Most of them were cut before their fifth birthday, at that age when they are completely powerless, when they can’t consent, resist or even understand what is happening to them.”

According to Dennis Onoise, the UNICEF Lagos Office’s Child Protection Specialist, FGM is a matter for concern since it harms women, puts them at risk for lifelong health problems, violates their rights, and puts a burden on the medical systems that must care for them.

According to him, “treating FGM would cost USD 1.4 billion per year globally if all resulting medical needs were addressed. Preventing FGM brings major benefits for women, girls, communities and economics, but additional resources are urgently needed to scale up interventions that can prevent FGM in the future and reduce health complications.

“If no action is taken, it is estimated that these costs will soar by 50 per cent as populations grow and as more girls undergo the procedure. So, progress to end FGM needs to be at least 10 times faster if the practice is to be eliminated by 2030.”

Onoise, therefore, called for collaboration with the state house assembly to support the implementation of laws and policies on FGM and increased budgetary allocations for FGM activities, as well as law enforcement agencies’ work to arrest and ensure that perpetrators are lawfully punished.

He added that the justice sector ensures it takes charge and full responsibility for the persecution of FGM’s violation.

In her presentation, Mrs Aderonke Olutayo, an FGM consultant, lamented limited male engagement in advocacy, despite them being key decision makers in the family, saying a lack of male champions prolongs FGM acceptance.

Additionally, she stated that medicalising FGM does not make it safe and that medical practitioners should not legitimise the practice, as this will jeopardise efforts to eradicate it.

Mrs. Olutayo demanded that local language awareness campaigns against FGM be strengthened, that safe, private, and easily accessible reporting channels be made available, and that sector-to-sector cooperation and referral be enhanced.

In his opening remarks, Mr Rotimi Babalola, Permanent Secretary of the Oyo State Ministry of Information and Orientation, emphasised the media’s central role in driving advocacy and changing social norms. ‎

He urged journalists to intensify awareness campaigns while avoiding sensationalism that could deepen the trauma of survivors.

“We must sensitize and educate our people with empathy while we stop overhyping FGM in our reportage in a way that will bring more trauma on those living with it,” he said.

