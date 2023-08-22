The American singer, Rihanna, has welcomed a new baby into the world with rapper ASAP Rocky.

The new addition to the family followed 15 months after her delivery of their firstborn child, RZA, making the toddler an older brother.

The singer disclosed her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl during her halftime performance.

The revelation surprised fans spectating within and outside the arena as they watched the celebrity’s iconic reveal.

Though the gender of the baby has not been confirmed at the writing of this article, the celebrity couple radiate nothing but love and joy.

SOURCE: E! news

