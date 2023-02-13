Following online speculation that Rihanna, 34, was expecting after she displayed a noticeable baby bump during her performance at the Super Bowl, her publicist has formally confirmed that she is expecting her second child.

After giving birth to a son with A$AP Rocky in May of last year, the nine-time Grammy winner and Super Bowl halftime performer is expecting a second child.

Little did her fans know that Rhianna’s baby was the special guest when she hinted in her pre-game interviews that someone special would join her on stage.

The Fenty mogul triumphantly made her musical comeback on Sunday, rocking the glitzy State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35.

Rihanna put on a spectacular performance for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

The nine-time Grammy winner made her return to live music after a five-year hiatus at the US event, performing hits including “Diamonds”, “Only Girl in the World”, and “B**** Better Have My Money”.





