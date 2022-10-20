RFCs donates eyeglasses, vision devices to children living with albinism

IN line with the vision of Restore Foundation For Child Sight (RFCs) to ensure the attainment of full life potential through optimization of eyesight in disadvantaged children, 101 eye spectacles and visual devices were presented at no cost to children living with albinism at the Pavilion Hall of the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Dr (Mrs.) Halima Alimi, revealed that children living with albinism encounter challenges in attaining greater heights in their academic pursuits due to poor vision.

She declared the need to support this group of children to have a fair chance to perform optimally in life and the foundation’s determination to reach out to them and provide restorative devices to enhance their vision.

In achieving this mandate, Dr Alimi disclosed that the foundation is collaborating with the Lagos Albinism Awareness Society to organise eye outing days where preliminary vision tests can be carried out and the provision of restorative devices that will be useful to them.

She, therefore, called on the Federal Government to develop certain policies that will mandate publishers to print large and bold textbooks for children with low vision. Dr. Alimi also urged school teachers to have bold handwriting and always put children living with albinism at the front row in classrooms.

The convener of Lagos Albinism Awareness Society, Mrs Josephine Omolola commended the laudable project being embarked upon by Restore Foundation for Child Sight and admonished parents of children living with Albinism to visit qualified medical professionals such as ophthalmologists for eye treatment and dermatologists to take proper care of their skin.

Mrs Josephine also urged parents to keep their children away from the damaging rays of the sun to prevent skin cancer.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager of Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs, (LASODA), Mr Dare Dairo decried the cultural misconception about albinism as a critical challenge that is hindering children living with this disability to have a better quality of life.

He commended the commitment of RFCs to creating awareness about albinism and providing free corrective devices to properly manage children’s visual disabilities and enjoined parents to network with foundations to acquire further information and resources that can be useful for the effective management of their children.