RevolutionNow protest: DSS rearrests Bakare, five others in Osogbo

There was pandemonium in Osogbo, Osun State capital, on Wednesday morning, when operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) arrested Olawale Bakare, convener of #RevolutionNow in Osogbo and five other members of his group during a protest.

The demonstrators had converged on the popular Olaiya junction to stage a protest commemorating a year after RevolutionNow movement was launched in Abuja by its national convener and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, who was arrested during the process.

Similarly, Olawale Bakare, convener of Revolution Now in Osogbo was arrested by DSS on August 4, 2019, the same day Sowore was arrested, alongside other members, who were detained and released after going through a court trial.

However, Bakare and five other members of RevolutionNow were rearrested in Osogbo, on Wednesday, during a fresh protest to mark one year anniversary of their ordeal in the hands of security agencies when the group stage a nationwide protest against why they termed bad governance, corruption, injustice and other vices.

The protesters were arrested by the DSS while having a dialogue with the police officers at the popular Olaiya junction, Osogbo, Osun State capital.

One of the members of RevolutionNow, who escaped from the scene informed Tribune Online that the arrest of Bakare and other members of the group was not only illegal but unjustified, saying the protest was peaceful without any threat to law and order.

The member, who pleaded anonymity also called for the immediate release of all members of RevolutionNow movement arrested in Osogbo by the DSS.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

$3.313bn Chinese Loans: Nigeria Pays $461m, Still Owes $3.12bn

DESPITE paying the sum of $461.89million (about 13.4 per cent ) of the $3.313billion debt (Chinese loans) owed the Peoples Republic of China, the outstanding (Chinese loans) against Nigeria is still $3.12billion (about 94 per cent), a document from the Debt Management Office has revealed…

DSS rearrests Bakare

$500m Loan: Review All Foreign Loan Agreements, PDD Tells NASS

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to begin a review of all agreements in foreign loans entered into by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government…

DSS rearrests Bakare