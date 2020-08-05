COVID-19: IFAD commences distribution of PPEs to Taraba farmers

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), on Wednesday, commenced distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Taraba farmers, processors and marketers under its Value Chain Development Program (VCDP).

Dr David Kassa, the Taraba Commissioner for Agriculture flagged-off the distribution of the items at a brief ceremony in Jalingo.

Kassa explained that since the major objective of VCDP is to boost the income of households and enhance food security among rice and cassava farmers, processors and marketers, it was imperative to protect them against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As some of us are aware, the major objective of IFAD -VCDP is that the incomes of engaged in production, processing and marketing of rice and cassava in the eight targeted local government areas is enhanced.

“The participating farmers in the eight councils of Ardo-Kola, Bali, Donga, Gassol, Jalingo, Karim-Lamido, Takum and Wukari are beneficiaries of the PPEs,” he said.

According to him, the action is the programme’s way of complementing the commendable efforts of the state government in tackling the pandemic.

In his opening remarks, Mr Irimiya Musa, the State Programme Coordinator (SPC) urged VCDP farmers to use the PPEs to stay safe and work hard to enhance food security.

Musa lauded the efforts of Gov Darius Ishaku in giving priority to VCDP activities in the state for the benefit of rural rice and cassava farmers.

“I want to commend Gov Ishaku for always responding promptly to the needs of VCDP in terms of counterpart funding and other necessary support to succeed,” he said.

Tribune Online reports that COVID-19 protocol of social distancing, hand washing, use of face mask and use of hand sanitizers were strictly adhered to at the event.

