There was ecstatic moment in AO Arena as the founder and Senior Pastor of the Eternity Network International, Apostle Joshua Selman reportedly shut down Europe’s largest and most impressive indoor concert venue with a staggering 1.2 million customers every year.

The televangelist spoke extensively on the theme “The Sound of Revival” to the admiration of the crowd.

Apostle Selman, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, was joined by Nigerian gospel singer, Pastor Nathaniel Bassey who led the congregation in a series of worship sessions at the event.

As expected, the preacher’s admirers have taken to social media to air their views about the programme.

Below are some reactions gathered by TRIBUNE ONLINE:

Apostle Selman, what a man.

Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, what a man.

Both men ministering, such anointing.

Yahweh, what a mighty God. https://t.co/LtUYMpul8I — Gwadi (@GwadiMadwatte) May 10, 2023

God used Apostle Selman in Manchester. No be him run am o Revival has finally come! pic.twitter.com/EY1bov5VIq — Stanley (@stanleyonuajah) May 12, 2023

What an awesome God we serve. God did this through his son Apostle Joshua selman. Thank you Jesus 🙏 Obidient Mr President Mr Peter obi apostle selman Nigeria pic.twitter.com/aHvzPAqKT1 — Okoye Chinonso (@Obidientokoye) May 12, 2023

Can you guys see the crowd at Apostle Selman’s conference in the UK? Insane mannnn!!!! — Esther Johnson✨ (@__estherjohnson) May 10, 2023

I had to say a pray for Apostle selman.

because what was pulled at Manchester is amazing ! — AFILAKA (@toluafilakaa) May 11, 2023

