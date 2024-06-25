GOVERNORS in the South-West States have been commended for taking a very bold step to boost food production in the region through agricultural revolution.

The commendation was given by the Afenifere Ipinle Oyo, under the leadership of Dr Gbola Adetunji. The group, according to a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Prince Remi Adegbola, described the step as not only timely but also in the right direction.

Recall that at a meeting held on June 10, the governors declared a state of emergency on food production. They agreed to work together towards taking the region to the next level through mechanised farming.

This move according to them, if implemented, will put an end to the region catching cold when another part of the country sneezes. Afenifere Ipinle Oyo cautions that action must be immediate in order not allow the lofty idea to become another paper tiger.

“The Commissioners of Agriculture in the six states should come together to formulate a template for immediate implementation of the Green Revolution,” the group advised.

On the issue of security of life and property in the South-West, Afenifere Ipinle Oyo posited that the regional security outfit, Amotekun, should be reorganised, invigorated and properly equipped to combat any form of insecurity in the region. This, in the opinion of the organisation, will lead to socioeconomic development.

