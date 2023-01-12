Resign or face mass action youth leader, other CSO tell Emefiele

President National Youth Council of Nigeria, Dr. Solomon Adodo has called on the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, to resign or face mass action by a coalition to be led by the Nigerian Youth Council.

Godwin who read a statement of the coalition that led a protest to the Central Bank in Wednesday, demanding the resignation of the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said that he should return from overseas and face justice.

According to Adodo, the Department of State Services (DSS) invitation of the Governor of Central Bank was a normal measure by the State secrete service agency, and had nothing to do with any economic policies by the bank, as it has never interfered with any policy, especially knowing that it reminded within the exclusive preserve of the Bank to manage the economy.

“We demand that you begin the process of your resignation as stated under the CBN Act 2007, or face a Nationwide Youth Mass Action. For someone who has aspired for the office of the President of Nigeria, you should cease to continue to bring shame to yourself and the exalted office of CBN Governor,” part of the statement reads.

It continued that “It is on record that in all your voodoo economic policies, destructive Forex regime and alleged corruption, the DSS has never for once interfered; the agency has never expressed any economic opinion directly or indirectly because it is outside its mandate, and it has conducted itself always very professionally.

“Therefore, your claims of persecution have no nexus, history, variables and certainly, no fact. The truth is that you are a fugitive from justice.”

Adodo in the statement read in behalf of the coalition said, “we need not remind you that you are fully aware of the true reason why the Department of State Services (DSS) seeks to question and to investigate you fully.

“The fact that you have introduced politics into your alleged crimes against the Nigerian State cannot change the fact. And after all the drama, you will still have to answer to the alleged crimes.

“It is on record that other Deputy Governors and Directors of the CBN who were invited by the DSS were all allowed to go after clearing themselves. Your decision to resort to blackmail is therefore very strange and inexplicable.

The protesters includes Northern Youth Congress for Peace, Association of Artisans and Informal Workers, Coalition for Transparency and Accountability, Independent Security Monitoring and Assessment Team and Independent Public Service Watch.

Other CSOs that participated in the protest led by National Youth Council of Nigeria, (NYCN) include Civil Society Advocacy Groups for Accountability and Probity, Citizens Network Against Corruption and Terrorism Financing, Empowerment for Unemployed Youths Initiative, and Nigerian Youth Center for Leadership and Entrepreneurship Development.