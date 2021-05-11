‘Research extension farmers linkage system funding inadequate’

The Director of Extension, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Frank Kudla on Thursday, said the Research Extension Farmers Inputs Linkage System (REFILS) is weak, uncoordinated and poorly funded.

He said the REFILS has a very low participation by the private sector which woukd have formed part of its funding.

Kudla disclosed this during a national workshop on Revitalisation of the Nigerian National Agricultural Extension System with the theme: “Improved Strategies for Research Extension Farmers Inputs Linkage System.

He explained that REFILS is the platform that brings both public and private sector together in the technology development, adaptation, dissemination and utilisation process with clearly defined roles and responsibilities for all the actors.

The Director underscored the need for system to be funded in order to guarantee the development of useful, relevant and appropriate technologies to meet the needs, opportunities and challenges of all actors on the targeted value chains.

“It is through REFILS that the Agricultural Development Programmes (ADPs) are linked to research institutions on regular basis. It is the channel by which improved technology is sourced and farmers reactions to new technologies are harnessed as feedback to research institutes to enhance appropriate technology development.

“It is imperative to note that the ADPs need to be resuscitated and revitalised for the effective and sustainable agricultural extension services delivery in Nigeria”, he said.

Kudla noted that the training of 75,000 youth for deployment as extension workers across the country by the Agric ministry has commenced.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, represented by Engr Kudla who spoke earlier, said the conventional REFILS orientation inherited from the ADP system needs to be thoroughly interrogated and refined in the light of contemporary reality.

