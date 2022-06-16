Reps task Buhari to ensure release of 51 kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna passengers

• Unhappy over plight of Leah Shuaibu, other Chibok girls since 2014, Bethel Baptist High School Students, others

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
51 kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna passengers, Reps set to file motion, Reps extend resumption date , Reps back Buhari’s decision, increase capacity of Armed Forces, Port Harcourt refinery overhaul, Reps to resume on Wednesday, Reps shutdown governance, probe on dollars spent on refineries, Adulterated fuel, Reps ask NAN management , Reps probe pioneer status, Reps task FG on importation, use of low energy consuming appliances, Reps pledge support, Reps pass bill for establishment of National Social Investment Programme, Insecurity: Reps urge Police to construct Divisional Headquarters in Oyo town, clean up of Delta Communities, Reps leadership reverses self, Reps probe outrageous rise, Epileptic power supply , non-rendition of 6 years audited accounts, Reps ask CAC, JAMB, others to remit N195bn into Federation Account, Reps task NNPC on completion of $12bn Trans Saharan Natural Gas Pipeline contract, 50 audit queries: Reps quiz NSITF over N6.889bn unpaid taxes, Reps call for documents, Nigerian security printing minting, Umuahia ruling on Electoral Act, Reps place NAFDAC on status of enquiry over under-declaration of revenue, Reps task CBN to reinforce use of coins as legal tender, North-East Development Commission, NNPC 17 subsidiaries, Reps task States, status of inquiry on NRC, Reps parley Aregbesola , Reps query NMDPRA, enforce banditry proscription order now, Reps seek FG intervention, Reps task security chiefs , PDP condemns NASS rejection of gender-focused bills, 56 constitutional amendment bills, NEPA non-core assets including estates, fraudulent POS transactions, construct rail tracks to Lekki , Local Government financial autonomy, Reps to drag defiant ministers, Constitution Review reports, Reps read riot act to private companies for prohibiting govt officials from performing duties, Reps ask FG to urgently evacuate Nigerian students from Ukraine, Reps call for deployment of Army, DSS, Police to end killings in Ijeshaland, Strike: Reps ask FG to fulfil agreements with ASUU, reopening of e-modernisation project probe, procurement of body-worn cameras, 2023 election: Reps kick over voters’ apathy against electronic voter registration, review of 2022-2024 MTEF, Declare state of emergency on poor state of infrastructure in coastal communities, Reps tell Buhari, Reps to investigate state of airports, Criminal Code law: Reps propose 6 months community service for persons attempting suicide, financial fraud, invasion of five communities, revenue target for Nigeria Customs, FCTA lost over N800bn revenue , relevant HSE policy, Reps committee probes NNPC over N1.93bn expenditure without supporting documents, Reps call for probe of NNPC, Reps ask FG to prosecute unauthorised online drug advertisements, Dangote industry's coal mining, Reps unveil plans to roll-out, increasing unemployment rate in Nigeria, NSITF ongoing recruitment, killing of 14 armless citizens in Oke Ogun, Reps task FG to develop National Cocoa policy to reposition Nigeria as largest producer in Africa, Reps mourn late Hanifa, Reps give Nigerian Embassies, Reps committee vote on LGA autonomy, judicial reform, pension administration, Reps probe CBN, establishment of cottage industries, Magodo invasion, electoral amendment bill, Reps seek urgent rehabilitation, Insecurity: Reps decry high rate of kidnapping in Plateau, anti-money laundering counter-terrorism laws, extra-budgetary spending by Ministry of Agric, Public Accounts Tribunal underway, N17.1trn budget for 2022 fiscal year, Reps to deliberate on Buhari's position, ride-hailing firms over payment of taxes, Dismantle all roadblocks, Reps approve external loan, public hearing on new Finance bill , Buhari's rejection of Electoral bill, Passage of 2022 budget , Federal School of Nursing in Lagos , legal profession reform bill, adopting Artificial Intelligence, Reps summon Customs, sanctions for quacks teachers, excise collectable revenue, issuance of operational license , Reps tasks Security Chiefs Reps lament high death rate, submission of 2022 budget proposal, Reps task security agencies, Reps task Nigeria security agencies, Reps urge FG to upgrade nation's correctional centres, minority caucus challenges, NITEL earth satellite station, bill on free healthcare services, Reps probe Virgin Atlantic , banks over non-remittance, declare bandits as terrorist group, financial autonomy for Auditor General, Reps quiz NHIS, Minority Caucus e-Customs modernisation project, stakeholders support repositioning, Reps propose establishment, leakage of classified security documents, Buhari’s appointment of two Northerners, invasion of Delta communities by suspected herdsmen, Senate resumes, Reps applaud NNPC' stride, Reps quiz FMBN, Reps task Customs on N2.5trn , Reps unhappy over N5.62trn, Reps read riot act, Reps seek to prohibit president, shame erring MDAs, caucus blames presiding officers, consideration of PIB report, Reps raise alarm over, Reps receive electoral act, Reps mull removal, Reps seek establishment, Reps tackle Minister, Reps approve supplementary budget, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Southern backs region's govs,NNPC GMD meets Reps , Reps tackle MDAs, Reps urge FG to constitute NDDC board, Reps call for effective regulation, Electoral amendment: Reps to hold emergency plenary on Wednesday

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to do all within his powers to expedite action to secure the release of the remaining 51 Nigerians kidnapped in the Abuja-Kaduna train attack and all other Nigerians held hostage by bandits and terrorists across the country.

The lawmakers who expressed grave concerns over the plight of innocent citizens urged Federal Government to urgently set up a high-power inter-agency panel to coordinate efforts for the release of citizens in the custody of bandits and terrorists across the country as well as offer help to families of kidnapped persons in accordance with best global practice.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Hon. Bamidele Salam, Hon Julius Ihonvbere and nine other lawmakers.

In his lead debate, Hon Bamidele observed that Section 14(2b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), provides that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government; Section 17(2b) of the 1999 Constitution states that the sanctity of the human person shall be recognized and human dignity maintained and enhanced.

“The House notes that in the last 10 years, terrorism, banditry, kidnappings and other forms of violent crimes have become a raging security epidemic in different parts of the country.

“The House is alarmed that according to the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), since 2018, there has been a rapid increase in kidnapping, with a rise from 987 victims in 2018 to 1,395 in 2019.

“The House is worried that the figure of kidnapped persons increased to 2,865 in 2020 and 5,287 in 2021.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


“The House is further worried that over 70 per cent of victims of kidnappings are children, women and elderly persons who were violently attacked and captured by criminals in the normal course of their daily activities on the farms, villages, roads, worship centres and other places.

“The House is concerned that a large number of these kidnapped citizens have remained in captivity for so many years, months and days without any form of sustained help to secure their release or any social, medical or economic support to their grieving family members by Government.

“The House is worried that some of the unresolved cases of kidnappings include the remnant of the Chibok girls kidnapped in 2014, the kidnap of Leah Sharibu since February 2018, the Islamiyya School students kidnapped in Niger state on May 30, 2021, the Bethel Baptist High School Kaduna students kidnapped on July 5, 2021, and the Federal Government College Birni Yauri students kidnapped on 21st of October, 2021.

“The House noted that in the current year 2022, there have been over 100 cases of kidnappings and abduction of innocent Nigerians; One of the most disturbing being the case of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack of March 28.

“The House is saddened that during the train attack, 168 Nigerians were reportedly kidnapped, while 8 persons were killed including a young Doctor due to travel out of the country, the week the incident occurred.

“The House is concerned that the abductors of the train attack recently released pictures and video footages of 62 victims held hostage in terrible, physical and emotional conditions with a threat to kill them if their demands were not met by the Federal Government.

“The House is bothered that the hostages include children aged 2, 5, 7 and 9 years; men nursing bullet wounds sustained during the attack; a victim had his leg amputated; diabetic patients, while others are citizens with various health challenges as well as a nursing mother.

“The House also note that stories told by 11 of the hostages recently released by the kidnappers depict the increasing deteriorating condition of the remaining hostages including children and women who are getting malnourished, emotionally distressed and psychologically traumatized for over 70 days in the forest.

“The House is concerned that if nothing urgent is done to secure freedom for these citizens and hundreds of others in captivity across the country, there may be an increasing loss of confidence in the government which may embolden criminally-minded persons and groups to step up these acts of criminality and thus endanger the stability of our dear country,” he noted.

To this end, the House directed relevant committees to ensure compliance.

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

Reps task Buhari to ensure release of 51 kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna passengers

How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

Reps task Buhari to ensure release of 51 kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna passengers

You might also like
Latest News

Primary fallout: Reps set to override Buhari on statutory delegates

Latest News

Reps consolidate 4 bills seeking to establish Electoral Offences Commission, Tribunal

Latest News

11 released victims of train attack still sick, mentally unstable, traumatised ―…

Latest News

House of Representatives aspirant calls for conduct of fresh primaries in Ogun

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More