2023: National Islamic centre calls for violence-free polls

The National Islamic Center, Zaria has called for a violence-free poll in the upcoming 2023 General elections.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the Ummah Movement successful conducted during the 25th National Ummah Convention held at the Modibbo Yusufa Pantami Foundation, New GRA, Gombe, on 12th Dhul-Qadah, 1443, 12th June 2022.

The theme of the Convention was “The Almajiri Phenomenon: Challenges and Solutions in Nation Building”

The Convention recommended that governments should fast-track the integration of religious education and mainstream national system of education, to meet the three societal needs mentioned above.

It also called for the provision of full functional Education to pupils of the Traditional Islamic Education System, same as Pupils in the National Education System through Integration of the two systems.

It also recommended that Muslim Communities should participate in efforts for the improvement of the Tsangaya schools and their transformation into integrated models that offer full Islamic education and skills-based vocational education as in mainstream schools.

Also contained in the communique is that the Governors of the 19 Northern States should revisit and learn from the Tsangaya reform policy of former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau of Kano State, in order to reduce the almajiri problem to insignificance while Governments official at all levels should avoid corruption and must consider public funds as “sacred” trust, to be used in meeting public needs, such as education.

According to the Islamic centre, education is a right of every child and an obligation of governments at all levels therefore, suitable mechanisms should be put in place by appropriate levels of government, to support the destitute in society while banning all forms of street begging, by removing all beggars from the streets.

Ulama and leaders of Islamic organisations are called upon to instil in the youth mutual respect, tolerance and collaboration and to resist provocation by those that insult Islam and its symbols just as all stakeholders are to ensure a violence-free poll, “no one should be instigated to violence and no one should resort to violence.”





It further urged Muslims to troop out En-masse and register to get their PVC so as to choose “credible, capable and just leaders who they believe would protect their interests in whatever party they belong” during the forthcoming 2023 national elections just as it asked all Muslims to pray for the emergence of just leaders at all levels of governance.

The government is urged to take all necessary measures in order to prevent the trend of ethnic profiling, hate speeches and instigation of violence against sections of Muslims and blasphemy from escalating to uncontrollable magnitude.

Also, Islamic organisations and Ulama should design a programme of Islamic education and leadership training for the youth to help in arresting the observed drift in discipline among uneducated and unemployed youth.

Ummah Movement members are urged to adopt a more proactive approach to participation in national politics and the provision of quality national political leadership.

It however observed that the present Almajiri system of education does not satisfy three critical demands: the spiritual aspiration of parents for their children, teaching children for a prosperous future adult life and providing educated citizens to serve the nation’s developmental needs.

It also observed that the failure of traditional Muslim scholars to adapt appropriately to socio-economic forces, parental neglect and exclusion of pupils of the traditional Muslim schools from government educational policy combined to sustain the mismatch between the traditional Muslim and Western systems of education, thus excluding millions of children from an all-round education.

Poor funding, lack of recognition of the Tsangaya system by the government, wretched welfare and zero job opportunities for its products combined to undermine the Tsangaya system of education.

It stressed that the Muslim Ummah Movement has a balanced understanding of Islam based on the original sources and the earliest generations; it emphasises inclusiveness, partnership and collaboration in working with other Muslims and fellow national stakeholders.

The trend of ethnic profiling, hate speeches and instigation of violence against sections of Muslims and blasphemy against the Noble Messenger of Allah (SAW) is viewed with serious concern.

The communique was jointly signed by Prof. Muhammad Babangida, Prof. Siraj Abdulkarim, National Amir, NIC and National Convention Committee.

