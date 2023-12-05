The House of Representatives on Tuesday criticised the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) for under-remittance of internally generated revenue into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).

Hon. Seidu Abdullahi, Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, expressed his concern during the resumed interactive session with revenue-generating agencies on the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), accusing the Commission of financial infractions.

In response, the NUC Deputy Executive Secretary informed the lawmakers that the Commission’s only source of Internally Generated Revenue was from the payment of rents on its properties. Through this, the Commission remits 25% into the CRF.

Unpleased with the 25% remittance, Hon. Abdullahi mandated the Commission to comply with the latest circular, which requires 100% remittance, as issued by the relevant authorities. He emphasized that, as a fully funded government agency, the law stipulates that 100% of any internally generated revenue must be paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

To this end, Hon. Abdullahi directed the NUC to reconcile its mandate account over the past three years with the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) to facilitate payment into the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

In a related development, the Committee stressed the need for all MDAs, irrespective of their mandates, to think outside the box in raising revenue to augment the Consolidated Revenue Fund, if only to cover their running costs.

Hon. Abdullahi, during the scrutiny of the National Defence College (NDC) financial status, emphasized the need for the institution to explore available opportunities to contribute to the Consolidated Revenue Fund by charging appropriate fees from military officers and others who patronize the College from outside the country.

He also tasked the NDC Commandant with the idea that top military brass from West African countries, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Germany have slots for regular training at the elite institution.

While noting that if Nigerian military officers participating in international training programs pay for training fees, there is no reason why the Defence College should not apply the same to trainees from outside the country.

“The bottom line of MDAs earning Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) is in line with the present realities of dwindling government revenue needed to fund her budget.

Emphasis on this is not just making money but inculcating judicious expenditure of the percentage the law permits you to spend on your IGR, depending on whether the government fully funds your Department or not,” he noted.