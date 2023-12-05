Are you part of the people who often hear ‘work for free’ when asked to volunteer? Contrary to what many may think, when volunteering is done right, it isn’t “working for free” in any way, instead it is a system to build connections in your community, hone your skills and shape the world around you.

Volunteering means voluntarily engaging with a cause to help achieve the end goal set for such a cause. This could be an NGO, a global convention, a conference, a church event, etc.

According to Volunteer Statistics, only 4% of college (university) graduates, age 25 and above, volunteer each year. It was also estimated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics that individuals between the ages of 35 and 54 are the most likely to volunteer their time.

If the data above is anything to go by, it means young people aren’t so driven to volunteer. Maybe because they don’t know how beneficial it can be. In this article, you will read 5 reasons why volunteering is important for you.

A chance to give back: Many times we wish we could help our immediate community but we often don’t know where to start. Volunteering for a project solving one or two social problems or an event is a great way to give back as you have always wanted.

Encourages civic responsibility: Volunteering helps individuals actively participate in the engagements they apply for. It helps them feel more socially responsible than they would have if not for the position. VolunteerHub also confirms that 96% of volunteers reported the action enriched their sense of purpose in life.

You learn and gather experiences: Depending on the team you volunteer to work in, you will learn extensively needed skills to excel in your team. Mind you, the skills you develop aren’t only for your volunteering cause but for your personal career path. VolunteerHub reveals that those who volunteer regularly have a 27% better chance of gaining employment. Career Builder also confirmed that 60% of hiring managers see the act of volunteerism as a valuable asset when making recruitment decisions.

Networking: 35% of volunteers do so to socialise with others in the community, according to VolunteerHub Statistics. In other words, meeting different people is a valid reason for volunteering because you get to meet different people from different walks of life in your community.

To make you healthier mentally and physically: Volunteering has been said to relieve one of stress. Volunteerhub says it decreases the likelihood of high blood pressure development by 40%. Volunteering also improves body strength, impacts mood and stress levels.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE