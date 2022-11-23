Reps support proposed establishment of National Commission for Almajiri education, out-of-school children

There was a mild drama on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday during the consideration of a bill seeking the establishment of a National Commission for Almajiri Education and out-of-school children.

The proposed private member bill for an Act to Establish National Commission for Almajiri Education and out-of-school children to provide for a multimodal system of education to tackle the menace of illiteracy, develop skill acquisition and entrepreneurship programmes, prevent youth poverty, delinquency and destitution in Nigeria; and for related matters, sponsored by Hon. Shehu Kakale and 18 others.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila who observed that education has been a priority of the 9th House in its legislative agenda,

Gbajabiamila said: “The sponsor and I worked very closely last year on the issue of Almajiri. I commend him for this proactiveness. For anything that has to do with education in this 9th Assembly, we have been very proactive.

“Education has been a priority in our legislative agenda. We have just concluded a two-day summit on tertiary education, we hope that at the end of the day, we will make recommendations.”

However, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP-Delta) who alleged that the bill is discriminatory in nature, argued that the proposed Commission should have a gestation period.

“You are aware that 12 years ago, the presidency embarked on making sure that the Almajiri are integrated into the educational sector.

“I agree with this bill but in agreeing with it, they are making an intervention and it should have a gestation period like saying this program will last ten to 15 years or so. If the commission is established to just run like that it will be discriminatory in nature.

“Every child is entitled to education. This particular programme is an interventionist to bridge the gap, so if it’s an intervention to bridge the gap it supposed to have a timeline, the laws are made in that way,” he stressed.

On his part, Hon. Dachung Bagos (PDP, Plateau) while lending support to the Bill, called for penalties for those who fail to discharge their duties once the Commission is established.

“This bill coming from a PDP man, my colleague from Sokoto. This is the heartbeat of the project the PDP administration started during the time of Goodluck Jonathan because of the importance, seeing that Almajiri and out-of-school children if someone had done his work all through the years, we could not have been at the point in time.

“It is a bill we support totally, but ours is that once this is established the people that are supposed to do their work in the bill should be able to spell out actual punishment for those that are supposed to carry out that duty. At this point, let the penalty be spelt out,” Hon. Bagos said

While responding to Hon. Ossai’s comment, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase who presided over the session argued that the Bill is not only for Almajiri but for every out-of-school children.

He said: “I want you to look at the long title of the bill. It says Almajiri and out-of-school children, which we have in all parts of Nigeria.

“It’s not only for the Almajiri, it will also take care of our brothers that are always in the street.”

Following the support expressed for the bill, it was referred to the Committee on Basic Education and Services for further legislative action.