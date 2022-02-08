Reps seek FG intervention to force down rising cost of cooking gas

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, underscored the need for the Federal Government’s intervention by ensuring full implementation of the Nigerian Gas Policy with a view to force down the rising cost of liquefied petroleum (cooking) gas across the country.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Rotimi Agunsoye who expressed grave concern over the effects of the rising cost of cooking gas on the citizens.

In his lead debate, Hon Agunsoye who observed that LPG is the cleanest and cheapest means for everyday cooking being used by households across the country underscored the need to ensure affordability.

“The House also notes that Nigeria has the largest natural gas reserve in Africa and holds the 9th position in the world.

“The House further notes that a nationwide sensitisation and campaign for the adoption and expansion of the use of cooking gas has been planned by the Federal Government.

“The House is aware that the Nigerian Gas Policy is fashioned to boost the oil and gas sector and enhance the economy of the nation as well as boost the domestic market for LPG.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The House is also aware that the Nigerian Gas Policy aims at moving Nigeria from being a crude oil export-based economy to an attractive oil and gas-based industrial economy.

“The House is cognizant that a proper harnessing of LPG could lead Nigeria to become a gas-based industrial nation while satisfying local demands.

“The House is also cognizant that the years 2020-2030 have been marked by the Federal Government as the “decade of gas” aimed to achieve actualization of gas for all in the country for use in homes, vehicles and industries.

“The House is worried about the recent surge in the price of cooking gas in the open market as cooking gas which cost only about N4,000 in July 2021 now costs about N8,000 with an all-time high of about N9,000 during 2021 yuletide season, standing at over 100 per cent increase within one year.

“The House observes that the implementation of the gas policy will not only increase the domestic use of cooking in more households but would have a greater economic scale which would reduce the price for more affordability.

“The House is determined to ensure the availability and proper distribution of Liquefied Petroleum Gas and the actualization of the gains of the Nigerian Gas Policy as well as controlled pricing geared towards affordability for citizens,” he noted.

(i) Urge the Federal Government to implement the Nigerian Gas Policy as well as make immediate intervention to force down the rising cost of cooking gas in Nigeria;

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Gas Resources to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.