House of Representatives, on Wednesday, unveiled plans to investigate the activities of public and private Institutions over non-compliance to Health and Safety Standards and Regulations as enshrined in the Employees’ Compensation Act, 2010 (ECA).

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Ahmed Jaha Babawo, who frowned at the plight of Nigerian workers.

In his lead debate, Hon. Babawo observed that the Employees Compensation Act, 2010 was enacted with provisions which include ensuring the safety, health, and welfare of workers in Nigeria by preventing workplace accidents, injuries, and fatalities and enforcing compliance with safety and health standards and regulations in both public and private entities.

“The House is aware that between July 2011 and June 2023 about 99,678 workplace hazard claims were received by the Trust Fund, in 2023 alone, from January to June, a total of 8,959 claims under the various contingencies of medical expenses refund, loss of productivity, death benefits, disability benefits such as provision of artificial body to over 100 disabled workers and medical treatment were also received by the Trust Fund.

“The House recalls that on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at the formal launch of the Committee’s Strategic Plan for the 10th Assembly, Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations, the Honourable Speaker’s Inaugural Speech specifically raised concerns over disregard and non-compliance to safety standards and regulations by some public and private institutions in the country.

“The House observes the noticeable increase in the rate of work-related hazards and lack of compensation to victims as a result of non-compliance to safety standards and regulations by public and private entities.

“The House is disturbed that with non-adherence to health and safety standards and regulations which is crucial for preventing workplace accidents, injuries, and fatalities, as well as promoting a conducive work environment for all employees across various sectors of the economy, the right of citizens to a safe and decent place of work, devoid of hazards seems not guaranteed in our country,” he noted.

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations to investigate non-compliance to safety standards and regulations by public and private institutions as enshrined in the Employee Compensation Act (2010) and report back within four weeks for legislative action.