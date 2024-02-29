The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to probe the frequent collapse of the national grid nationwide, describing it as very embarrassing and unacceptable

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Billy Osawaru. at the Plenary session presided over by the Speaker Hon Tajudeen Abbas

The House therefore, mandated the Committee on Power to liaise with critical stakeholders in the power sector to urgently investigate and proffer solutions to the development and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

While moving the motion, the lawmaker pointed out that sustainable energy was essential to any modern economy and that Nigeria was no exception.

He explained that stable electricity supply ensured that industries remain viable, power homes, and facilitates significant economic growth and industrial progress.

The Lawmaker pointed out that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in August 2023 stated that the Nigerian power grid recorded an unparalleled period of stability in the history of the power sector by operating without major disruptions or systems collapse for over 400 consecutive days.

He stated that this was a milestone that indicates an advancement in the nation’s efforts at strengthening its power infrastructure, ensuring a reliable and dependable electricity supply to distribution load centres for onward distribution to electricity customers nationwide.

Osawaru commended the plan of the Federal Government to increase power capacity to 20,000 megawatts (MW) from 12,522 MW projected within the next three years, adding that the Electricity Act, 2023 was aimed at addressing the persistent challenges in the power sector.

He, however, expressed worry that in a space of one week in the month of August 2023, Nigeria recorded three national grid collapses, adding that the national grid collapsed twice within six hours and on August 19, 2023, another system collapse was recorded.

The Lawmaker said that the frequent grid collapses this year had negatively impacted the economy, reducing industrial output and raising manufacturing expenses, because firms were forced to invest in alternate power sources.

This, he said, raised operational costs and leaving end users with exorbitant prices, which citizens cannot afford, especially with subsidy removal effects.

He emphasized that the nation is currently facing its worst form of insecurity, including insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

He was of the opinion that the collapse of the national grid would embolden criminal activities and security facilities such as the Vigiscope App, Police Situation room App, all police commands control rooms could be compromised during the dark hours, as tracking devices that need power to reach telephone lines can be hampered.

According to him, “cognizant that if the frequent national grid collapses are thoroughly investigated and solutions proffered, it will end the continuous system collapse, boost the economy and reduce the suffering of the citizens,”

When the motion was put into voice vote by the Speaker, it was unanimously supported by members.