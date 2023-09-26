The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to investigate the allegation concerning extortion of the sum of N500,000 using Moniepoint POS along Owerri-Onitsha on the 8th of July, 2023.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion titled: ‘Call to end incessant dehumanisation and harassment of road travellers by Security Agents in South East,’ sponsored by Hon. Attorney Matthew Nwogu.

Worried by the recurring cases of extortion of armless Nigerians and motorists on major highways across the country, the House urged the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) to call on the military personnel manning roadblocks within the South East geopolitical zone to carry out their duties professionally and stop the incessant harassment of law-abiding citizenry in the South East.

In his lead debate, Hon. Nwogu said: “The House notes the reports and growing instances of dehumanization, harassment, and extortion of citizens in the Southeast geopolitical zone by security agencies estimated to be in billions of naira.

“The House is disturbed by the incessant and continued dehumanization and harassment of road travellers in the South East geopolitical zone of Nigeria by security agents, especially by some Police officers and Army personnel who have perfected the acts of extorting money forcefully from road travellers embarking on daily journey to earn their living.

“The House is worried that the weapons given to the security agents to protect lives and property are now been used by some unscrupulous security agents to harass and dehumanize law-abiding travellers within the Southeast/South Geopolitical zone.

“The House is alarmed at the brazen manner in which travellers within the Southeast are forcefully moved out from their travelling cars/vehicles by security agents and are ordered to walk some kilometres with their hands raised above their heads, thus dehumanizing and portraying them as common criminals or prisoners creating a feeling of discontentment, social unrest and creating the feeling of a conquered territory.

“The House is aware that while a vast majority of the security personnel diligently professionally perform their duties, there have been regrettable cases of misconduct, abuse of power, and extortion perpetrated by a few individuals within these agencies, specifically, on 8 July 2023 some unscrupulous Police officers waylay and detained some travellers engage in legitimate business along Owerri-Onitsha express road and forcefully collect the sum of N500,000 from the travellers.

“The House is concerned at the inability of some security personnel entrusted with the protection of lives and property to conduct themselves professionally in carrying out checks on road travellers except to subject and subjugate them to inhuman treatment thus causing disenchantment between the citizenry and the security agents this has further worsened the needed collaborative effort needed to checkmate crime and criminality within the South East Geopolitical zone.

“The House is worried that regularly, travellers within South East are forced to open their phones and laptops and in some instances are forced to part with their hard-earned money and their belongings, recognizing the urgent need to address these acts of dehumanization, harassment and extortion of road travellers within the South East geopolitical zone and to restore public confidence of citizens in the security agents.”

To this end, the House urged the Inspector General of Police to identify, discipline and call to order the police officers perpetuating these inhuman and degrading treatments on road travellers along the South East Geopolitical Zone to desist from such unprofessional conduct and to carry out their duties professionally.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on National Security and Intelligence, Police Affairs, Army and that on Human Rights to investigate the forceful collection of N500,000 by some police officers on 8 July 2023 from travellers along Owerri-Onitsha express road using Moniepoint POS belonging to Divine.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE