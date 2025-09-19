Reps move to grant NBS financial autonomy

The House of Representatives has expressed its resolve to accelerate the passage of a bill seeking to grant the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) financial autonomy.

Chairman of the House Committee on National Planning and Economic Development, Hon. Gboyega Isiaka, disclosed this in Abuja while hosting a delegation from the Liberian House of Representatives, as well as the Statistician-General of Nigeria, Mr Semiu Adeyemi Adeniran.

He said: “The Committee on National Planning and Economic Development oversees a number of agencies, one of which is the Bureau of Statistics. Aside from ensuring that funding is made available and judiciously utilised, we are also interested in ensuring confidence in the figures and statistics that come from the Bureau, knowing fully well that now, as they say, the world is flat, and money and funds go to where investors have confidence.

“So, we are very much interested in ensuring that the figures and statistics from that Bureau come out very well. We have a few areas through which we try to ensure that this is done, but knowing that we work with the law, the first law, as I just mentioned, was the 1957 Act, which set up the Bureau even before independence. The one we are using now is the Act of 2007, which came almost 50 years after the first one.

“But while we are trying to do all that is being done now, we still feel there are some loopholes, and therefore, a new proposed Act is coming. The bill has just passed its First Reading in the House of Representatives. We hope that once we resume, we will go into the Second Reading and then the public hearing. That is how far we have gone.”

According to him, “What the new bill is trying to achieve, one of its aims, is to make the Bureau a bit more independent, particularly in the area of funding. The major source of funding for the Bureau now is the normal budget allocation. But we feel that the national statistical system, which is to be aligned with the National Strategy for Developmental Statistics 2024–2028, has given a lot of responsibility to the Bureau.

“And we feel that normal funding from the budget may not be enough. So, we are trying to see the possibility of setting up a National Tax Trust Fund, through which some of the agencies that are direct beneficiaries of the Bureau’s figures, for instance, the CBN and the Nigerian Capital Market regulator, can make some direct contributions to the National Bureau of Statistics. So that is one of the areas the new law is trying to address. We are also trying to see how we can strengthen the agency to serve as the official custodian of Nigeria’s statistics.”

While acknowledging that the NBS has been able to draw a lot of statistics and figures from the public sector, he explained that the proposed legislation seeks to empower the agency to source data from the private sector, hence the need for adequate funding.

He said: “We want to be sure that the agency is able to provide the necessary funding so that the figures given to them are good enough. Of course, they must also align with the numbers of the federal government and what the government can afford in terms of funding. We are trying to do that.

“The other time, they were going to have the rebasing of the CPI, that’s the consumer price index, and also the GDP. Before this got to the public, the Committee engaged the Bureau in very serious interaction, so that we were convinced as to the basis of those numbers. I think the Bureau did well in that.

“The other area is regular, effective oversight visits to the Bureau’s offices, or inviting them to ours, to look at the numbers, the figures, how well they have performed in terms of the amount in the budget, how prudent they have been, and all of that. These are three major areas.

“Of course, we also monitor the reactions of the public, particularly when such figures are released. We try to monitor the reaction of the public to see the level of confidence. I must say that the CPI was released just about a week ago, and up until this morning, what we are getting from the public is quite positive.

“In terms of what is coming from them, it is actually credible because, at the end of the day, that is the whole essence of the Bureau. So these are some of the things that we do with them.”

Speaking on the interactive session with the Liberian delegation, he said: “Basically, the Liberian delegation from the Parliament and the Bureau of Statistics have come to understudy what is happening in Nigeria in the area of statistics generation and information reporting, and also in the area of legislation.

“It is a powerful delegation, as you have seen, and we have both learnt from each other in terms of areas of improvement and areas where we can reflect on what we are doing. I think that is very good. We have also given a commitment to allow this to continue at committee level, so that we can continue to find ways to improve our processes, ensuring that the data from statistics will continue to be credible and useful.”

Also speaking, leader of the Liberian House of Representatives and Chairman of the Ways, Means and Finance Committee, Hon. Mike Jurry, affirmed: “There are great lessons learnt, and we are taking them back home. We found out that Nigeria has made enough progress in statistics, and that is why we are here.

“We have looked at the legal reforms. We have looked at the innovations that they have here. We have looked at their lessons learnt. All of these we are taking back home so that we can continue with a reform process that is already ongoing for our statistics law.”

According to him, “One of the major challenges is boundary or counter-delineation, and we have spoken about that. They have given us their experience, and theirs is based on a specific number. We have also studied that. We are going to take it back home, and we are going to see how best to use that aspect. This is a learning process. We appreciate being here, and we think this was good. Like the chairman said, we hope this will not be the end of the study tour.

“It is going to be turned into a committee-to-committee relationship hereafter. We appreciate it.”

In his assessment of existing infrastructure in Nigeria, Hon. Jurry said: “What comparison do you want us to make? In terms of statistics, Nigeria has a huge population. That is the first thing. Nigeria is more than ten times larger than Liberia in every way. The infrastructure here is bigger than ours, and that is why we are here. We have a population of approximately 5.2 to 5.6 million, and you have a population of more than 200 million.

“So, there is no way we can compare. You have better infrastructure, and we are here to take lessons to see how we can improve ours.”

In his remarks, the Statistician-General of Nigeria, Mr Semiu Adeyemi Adeniran, explained that the Bureau made a series of presentations to the Liberian delegation “on some of our operations, the innovations that we are bringing into data production to ensure the quality of the data that we are giving to the country.

“We have also discussed and presented to them the evolution of our own laws that we are using, which guide us in our operations as far as data production in the country is concerned.

“Not only that, you know, we moved from 1957, we moved from the reform law back to 2007, and now there is a reform to that law already ongoing at the National Assembly.

“We also let them know and appreciate the role that the Committee on Economic and National Planning, which is overseeing our office, is playing in ensuring that there is this push for the reform, for the new law to come into place.

“And not only just to have legislation, but legislation that supports the national processes and indeed the entire Nigerian fiscal system to have improved funding in terms of capital allocation, and also to strengthen our ability and capacity to get data, have access to data from different sources.

“We know that we get a lot of data from ministries, departments and agencies of government, and from the private sector, but there are now emerging data sources. Big data from private organisations that host them. How do we ensure that the national processes have easy access to this data, to analyse it and give more insightful and impactful information that the government can use to make policies, that private organisations can use to inform their decisions, that investors can use to take rightful, evidence-based decisions to make the right investments, and so on.

“So these are the things that have been going on. Not only the technical aspects that we have been discussing, but also the legislature from Liberia wants to interact with our own committee at the National Assembly, so that they can exchange ideas, as we have seen today. They have been brainstorming and interacting for almost one and a half hours now, to do this.

“To see how the two countries can move together, work together, harmonise ideas to move both the statistics organisations forward, as well as enhance the way and manner in which legislation is done in both countries.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE