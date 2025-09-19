Trump, Xi move to resolve TikTok dispute amid strained US-China ties

United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation on Friday their first in three months with efforts to secure a deal over TikTok topping the agenda.

The discussion, confirmed by both Chinese state media and a United States official, comes as Washington and Beijing remain locked in a tense standoff over trade and technology.

A breakthrough on TikTok could help ease relations between the two powers ahead of a possible face-to-face meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea from October 30 to November 1.

TikTok’s fate in the U.S. has hung in the balance after Congress ordered the app to be shut down for American users by January 2025 unless Chinese parent company ByteDance sold its United States assets. While a framework deal has been reached, final approval from Beijing is still required. Trump, wary of angering the app’s massive U.S. user base, has so far declined to enforce the shutdown.

“I like TikTok; it helped get me elected,” Trump said on Thursday, describing the app as having “tremendous value” for the United States.

The potential deal would transfer TikTok’s U.S. assets to American ownership, though its algorithm would still rely on ByteDance technology — a sticking point for U.S. lawmakers who fear Chinese influence and data security risks. Beijing, however, insists the app poses no national security threat.

Beyond TikTok, both leaders discussed broader trade issues, including semiconductor competition, U.S. agricultural exports, and fentanyl-related chemical production. Trump said the two sides were “pretty close to a deal” but acknowledged that relations between the world’s two largest economies remain icy.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has sharply increased tariffs on Chinese imports, with rates reaching historic highs. In response, Beijing retaliated with its own measures, intensifying a tariff war that has rattled global markets.

Despite the tensions, Friday’s call was framed as a step toward stabilizing ties. “Heads-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in providing strategic guidance for China-U.S. relations,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington.

China also signaled goodwill ahead of the call by allowing Wells Fargo banker Chenyue Mao, previously barred from leaving China, to return to the United States.

