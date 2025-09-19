Insecurity: Troops intercept fertiliser, drugs meant for terrorists in Yobe

Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) North East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have intercepted a massive cache of logistics meant for terrorists operating in the region, in what military authorities described as a major breakthrough in counter-terrorism operations.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the Media Information Officer of the operation, Lt Colonel Sani Uba.

According to the statement, the interception took place on 16 September 2025, when troops under Operation Desert Sanity IV mounted snap checks along the Nguru–Gashua road in Yobe State.

“At about 7:40 a.m., soldiers stopped a red 14-tyre trailer laden with suspicious consignments.

It explained that the vehicle was moved to a secured location where a detailed search uncovered 700 bags of NPK 20:10:10 fertiliser, 27 cartons of assorted drugs, and nine cartons of normal saline solution, all concealed beneath bundles of fabric materials.

It further added that intelligence revealed that the consignment, reportedly billed for onward movement to the Niger Republic, was part of a cross-border terrorist supply network.

It gathered that fertilisers of this type “are commonly used by terrorists in producing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs)”, while the drugs and medical supplies were intended to support their fighters in remote enclaves.

The statement further explained that earlier the same day, at about 10:30 a.m., troops along the same axis intercepted two Sharon buses and another trailer loaded with fabrics and solar panels.

According to intelligence reports, the fabrics were meant to be converted into uniforms for insurgents, while the solar panels were to provide power for their hideouts.

According to it, “all drivers, motor boys, and recovered items are now in custody pending further investigation, with efforts ongoing to track down both the consignees and consignors of the illicit cargo.”

It stated that the Theatre Command of Operation Hadin Kai assured residents that troops remained vigilant and fully committed to cutting off all terrorist supply chains across the North East. It also urged members of the public to continue sharing timely intelligence to aid ongoing operations.

It further added that the Military High Command commended the troops for their vigilance and professionalism, describing the interception as another decisive step in degrading terrorist logistics and weakening their operational capabilities.

