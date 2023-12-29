The minority caucus of the House of Representatives on Thursday tasked President Bola Tinubu on the urgent need to end the unabated killings of Nigerians across the country.

The caucus leader, Honourable Kingsley Chinda gave the charge via a statement titled: ‘Murder on the Plateau: Time to end the killings,’ made available to parliamentary correspondents.

Chinda, who called for decisive action towards tackling insecurity challenges in the country, expressed grief over the killing of over 70 Citizens by unknown gunmen during the invasion of five communities in Gashish and Ropp Districts of Barkin Ladi and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau State on Christmas Eve.

He specifically expressed grave concern over alleged inordinate attitude of relevant security to the warning of impending attacks as well as apparent unwillingness of the political leadership to arrest perpetrators and nip the violence in Plateau State in the bud.

He said: “The invasion of five communities and the killings of over 70 persons by unknown gunmen in Gashish and Ropp Districts of Barkin Ladi and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau State on Christmas Eve have raised national and global concerns about the security of persons in Nigeria, particularly the North Central region of Nigeria and murders that have gone for too long on the Plateau.

“These murders, which have become the cyclical outcomes of inter-communal violence in Plateau State, show how grievances between communities can be turned into organised violence by unidentified groups and persons who use violent methods to address perceived differences.

“When Jos was turned into an infernal theatre and a killing field in which one thousand people lost their lives in 2001, many thought that the violent expressions of differences had reached the zenith but unfortunately, more attacks followed in Jos, Wase, Langtang North, Langtang South, Shendam, Mikang, Qua’an Pan, Barkin Ladi and Riyom, resulting in many deaths and the destruction of properties.

“The reasons adduced by observers for the sad state of affairs which ranged from internecine fights between indigenes and settlers for natural resources to inter-ethnic rivalry ensuing between ethnic groups no longer appear plausible, in view of the increasing rates of attacks, sophistication of invasions of communities and the anonymity of the perpetrators of the attacks. There is something about this anonymity which makes the murders of the Plateau sinister.

“The murders on the Plateau have gone on for too long and must be stopped now.

“We extend our condolences to the government and people of Plateau State over the murders.”

Meanwhile, vice president Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, paid a condolence visit to victims of Bokkos and Barkin local government areas of Plateau State.

According to a statement issued by the Head of Press for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Manzo Ezekiel, the vice president held a Town Hall meeting with various stakeholders where he appealed to them to help promote peace for harmonious coexistence and development of the State.

He said: “He informed them that National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been directed and prepositioned humanitarian items that will soon arrive the affected communities to provide them with succour.”

In his remarks, Plateau State governor, Mr Caleb Mutfwang, thanked the President and the Federal Government for commitments to support the affected persons and address the security challenges and especially Alhaji Shettima for the visit to the State.\

