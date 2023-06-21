The Member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, Busayo Oluwole Oke, has applauded the appointment of New Service Chiefs, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Acting Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that President Tinubu had on Monday approved the appointments of the new Service Chiefs, the Acting IGP and the Acting Comproller General of the NCS for the smooth take off of the new administration.

The appointees are: Mallam Nuhu Ribadu National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. T. A Lagbaja Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff, AVM H.B Abubakar Chief of Air Staff, DIG Kayode Egbetokun Acting Inspector-General of Police, and DCG Adeniyi Bashir Adewale as the Ag. Comptroller General of Customs.

The Lawmaker, who was the immediate past Chairman of the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC), while congratulating the new appointees urged them to deliver on their mandate, and restore the country to its former glory where lives “are sacred, and investment, economic opportunities and political stability flourishes”.

According to him, “the appointments are laudable and commendable going by the track records of the appointees, they should hit the ground running immediately by addressing squarely all the security challenges facing the country as a nation, there should be no further excuses for security lapses again, Nigeria needs absolute peace for meaningful development of the country

“Nigerians need to feel the direct impacts of democracy in all the nooks and crannies off the country which they voted for and not insurgency as we have been witnessing over the years, our security Chiefs should put their arsenal together and give the nation a new lease of life, congratulations to them and same to the Mr President for his choice of the appointees”

He hailed President Tinubu for the inclusion of two worthy indigenes of Osun State, the duo of Major General T A Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, COAS and Wale Adeniyi, Acting Comptroller of the Nigerian Customs Services NSC and urged them to prove themselves as worth ambassadors of the State in the course of discharging their assignments for the nation.

