Women of Umueje Community in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest at the state ministry of Women Affairs Complex, Awka, over alleged imposition of a leader on them.

The protesters who carried placards with varying inscriptions said the woman leader, Maria Machi, being imposed on them by certain individuals was not qualified to be their leader, as she can not read and write.

Some of the placards read, “Maria cannot read or write, she should be disqualified from contesting election”, “Maria is not a registered member of Umueji ASATU women wing”, “Commissioner please save our souls from the hands of families of chidube and Machi.”

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Chairlady, Executive Council Committee, Umueje Improvement Union Women Wing, Augustina Obiora said Anthonia Edogo remained their preferred leader, following popular acceptance in a recently conducted election, though inconclusive.

She insisted that Machi should not be allowed to participate in any other election in the community, saying anything contrary would amount to gross violation of the constitution of the association.

She said, “On August 15, 2023, we had community election to produce new woman leader. Mrs Anthonia Edogo declared interest. Later, another woman, Maria Machi also came out to contest.

“But our people said no because she’s not a member of ASATU women’s wing. Besides, she doesn’t know how to write her name properly.

“Yet her younger brother was pushing her, insisting she has right to contest. We later allowed her. But immediately she discovered she was losing in the election, scattered the ballot box and was about to beat her rival but we intervened.

“A week later, we came here to find out our position on the matter but were told the Commissioner was yet to respond. We were later told that she had been briefed on what transpired on the election day.

“We were told the commissioner said the woman was disqualified since she carried the ballot box and threw it away herself, and asked us to come for the inauguration.

“After the inauguration, when some of the executive members came to appreciate the commissioner, she told us that things have changed, that we should prepare for another election.





“Our people refused, insisting we don’t want another election. The commissioner later said a caretaker will be in place pending the election which she fixed for Friday.

“We’re here to tell the commissioner that if another election must take place, Maria will not participate because she’s not qualified. Any attempt to allow her will amount to gross violation of our constitution.

“As we speak, our community is boiling. The woman who is influential is busy sharing money and lobbying members, all in a bid to impose herself on us.”

Responding, Commissioner for Ministry of Women Affairs, Ify Obinabo who spoke through an official in the ministry, Obiora Onunkwo, commended the protesters for their peaceful conduct, assuring that their grievances would be addressed in no distant time.

